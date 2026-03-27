Yankees bring 1-0 series lead over Giants into game 2

New York Yankees (1-0) vs. San Francisco Giants (0-1)

San Francisco; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Cam Schlittler (0-0); Giants: Robbie Ray (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -130, Giants +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Giants pitching staff had a 3.83 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

New York had a 94-68 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Yankees batted .251 as a team in the 2025 season with a .787 OPS.

INJURIES: Giants: Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press