Angels meet the Astros with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (1-0) vs. Houston Astros (0-1)

Houston; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0); Astros: Mike Burrows (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Angels +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston went 87-75 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Astros pitching staff had a collective 3.88 ERA last season while averaging 9.4 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles had a 72-90 record overall and a 33-48 record on the road last season. The Angels averaged 7.5 hits per game in the 2025 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Astros: Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nate Pearson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ronel Blanco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (oblique), Enyel De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press