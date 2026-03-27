Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
55.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Angels meet the Astros with 1-0 series lead

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (1-0) vs. Houston Astros (0-1)

Houston; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0); Astros: Mike Burrows (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Angels +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston went 87-75 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Astros pitching staff had a collective 3.88 ERA last season while averaging 9.4 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles had a 72-90 record overall and a 33-48 record on the road last season. The Angels averaged 7.5 hits per game in the 2025 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Astros: Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nate Pearson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ronel Blanco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (oblique), Enyel De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.