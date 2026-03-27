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McGonigle leads Tigers against the Padres after 4-hit outing

By AP News

Detroit Tigers (1-0) vs. San Diego Padres (0-1)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Framber Valdez (0-0); Padres: Michael King (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -123, Tigers +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the San Diego Padres after Kevin McGonigle had four hits against the Padres on Thursday.

San Diego had a 90-72 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games last season. The Padres scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 3.8 in the 2025 season.

Detroit went 87-75 overall and 41-40 on the road last season. The Tigers scored 4.7 runs per game while giving up 4.3 in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Trey Sweeney: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bailey Horn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (oblique), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Troy Melton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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