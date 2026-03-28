Giants look to avoid series sweep against the Yankees

New York Yankees (2-0) vs. San Francisco Giants (0-2)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Will Warren (0-0); Giants: Tyler Mahle (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Giants +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to sweep a three-game series with a win over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Giants pitching staff had a collective 3.83 ERA while averaging 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2025 season.

New York had a 94-68 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The Yankees pitching staff put up a 3.91 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Giants: Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press