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Dodgers try to sweep series against the Diamondbacks

By AP News

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-0)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -248, Diamondbacks +202; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles went 93-69 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .253 and slugging .441.

Arizona had an 80-82 record overall and a 37-44 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .433 with a .325 on-base percentage as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Del Castillo: 10-Day IL (calf), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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