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Toronto Blue Jays and Athletics meet in game 2 of series

By AP News

Athletics (0-1) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (1-0)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (0-0); Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -186, Athletics +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Athletics.

Toronto had a 94-68 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Blue Jays slugged .427 with a .333 on-base percentage as a team in the 2025 season.

The Athletics had a 76-86 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Athletics scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2025 season while allowing 5.0.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trey Yesavage: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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