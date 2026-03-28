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Tigers aim to sweep series against the Padres

By AP News

Detroit Tigers (2-0) vs. San Diego Padres (0-2)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-0); Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -116, Padres -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to sweep a three-game series with a win over the San Diego Padres.

San Diego went 90-72 overall and 52-29 at home a season ago. The Padres slugged .390 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Detroit had an 87-75 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .247.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Trey Sweeney: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bailey Horn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (oblique), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Troy Melton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (groin)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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