Blue Jays LHP Mason Fluharty leaves game after being hit by 2 batted balls in one inning

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Mason Fluharty left Saturday’s game against the Athletics in the seventh inning after being struck on the right leg by consecutive infield singles.

Fluharty replaced Braydon Fisher to begin the inning and gave up a leadoff single to Jeff McNeil that bounced in front of the mound and struck the Toronto reliever above the right knee.

Manager John Schneider and a trainer came out to check on the 24-year-old Fluharty, who stayed in to face Max Muncy. Three pitches later, Muncy’s bouncing comebacker hit Fluharty on the inside of the right knee, knocking him to the ground.

Schneider and the trainer came out again and Fluharty eventually limped off while being supported by slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and head athletic trainer Jose Ministral.

Left-hander Brendon Little came on for Fluharty, who went 5-2 with a 4.44 ERA in 55 games as a rookie last season.

Both hits off Fluharty led to runs. McNeil scored on an infield single and Muncy came home on a grand slam by Shea Langeliers.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press