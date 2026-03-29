Correa, Paredes fuel 8-run inning in Astros 11-9 comeback victory over Angels

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and Isaac Paredes drove in two runs apiece and sparked an eight-run sixth inning for the Houston Astros in an 11-9 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Trailing 6-4, the Astros tied the game on a single by Correa and a throwing error by Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe. Houston took a lead on a single from Christian Walker.

The Astros tagged Angels reliever Walbert Ureña (0-1) for six runs on four hits in one inning.

Houston blew it open off a two-run single by Yainer Diaz and a two-run double off the right field wall from Jake Meyers to make it 11-6. The eight runs is the most scored in the sixth inning by Houston since scoring 10 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 4.

An Angels bullpen that had registered 7 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball to start the season gave up eight runs between Ureña and Joey Lucchesi in the sixth inning alone.

Houston trailed 6-0 in the fifth, but a two-run double by Paredes chased Angels starter Reid Detmers.

Detmers, who was making his first regular-season start since Sept. 27, 2024, gave up three runs on six hits and struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings.

Kai-Wei Teng (1-0) made his Astros debut in the fifth inning. Teng was acquired from the San Francisco Giants in January. He gave up no runs on one hit, struck out two and walked one in 2 1/3 innings to register his first win.

Oswald Peraza and Jorge Soler homered in back-to-back innings to make it 3-0. Nolan Schanuel hit a three-run homer in the ninth to make it 11-9. The Angels now have eight homers as a team, which tops the majors.

Cristian Javier gave up six runs on four hits, striking out one and walking four in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Astros RHP Tatsuya Imai makes his highly anticipated MLB debut as he faces Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz when the four-game series concludes Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JOSHUA KOCH

Associated Press