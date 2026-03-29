Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman snaps 0-for-8 skid, then gets tagged out with a hug

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman finally got his first hit of the season after starting 0-for-8. His time on the basepaths was short and ended in a hug.

Freeman singled off Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning Saturday night. Two outs later, Santiago Espinal grounded out to second base.

Ketel Marte fielded the ball nearly halfway between first and second, and blocked Freeman’s path while putting his arms out.

With nowhere to run, Freeman walked toward a smiling Marte, who tagged him out with a hug to end the inning.

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