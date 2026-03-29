Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
65.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman snaps 0-for-8 skid, then gets tagged out with a hug

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman finally got his first hit of the season after starting 0-for-8. His time on the basepaths was short and ended in a hug.

Freeman singled off Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning Saturday night. Two outs later, Santiago Espinal grounded out to second base.

Ketel Marte fielded the ball nearly halfway between first and second, and blocked Freeman’s path while putting his arms out.

With nowhere to run, Freeman walked toward a smiling Marte, who tagged him out with a hug to end the inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.