Vásquez, Tatis lead the Padres to a 3-0 win over the Tigers to avoid sweep

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Randy Vásquez and two relievers combined for a two-hitter, and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit an RBI single and his stolen base led to another run as the San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 Saturday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Vásquez (1-0) struck out eight and allowed two hits — a single and double by Colt Keith — in six innings, with three walks. Kyle Hart struck out three in two perfect innings and Mason Miller, who took over as closer after Robert Suarez signed as a free agent with Atlanta, walked one and struck out two in the ninth for the save in his season debut.

The Padres got to Jack Flaherty (0-1) in the third and fifth innings, getting enough offense to avoid being swept in their opening series for the first time since 2018 against Milwaukee.

San Diego had three straight two-out singles in the third, with Tatis’ base hit to right bringing in Freddy Fermin. Tatis, dropped from the leadoff spot after the first two games to No. 2, stole second. Second baseman Gleyber Torres couldn’t handle the throw from catcher Jake Rogers and the ball skipped into center field for an error, allowing Jake Cronenworth to score.

Flaherty walked three straight batters with one out in the fifth and made way for Brant Hurter, who gave up Jackson Merrill’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Flaherty allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings, while walking four and striking out two.

Up next

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (4-11, 3.85 with San Francisco in 2025) makes his season debut Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Arizona.

Padres: RHP Walker Buehler (10-7, 4.93 combined with Boston and Philadelphia) makes his Padres debut at home Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against San Francisco.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press