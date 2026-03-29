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Gimenez leads Blue Jays against the Athletics after 4-hit outing

By AP News

Athletics (0-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (2-0)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Morales (0-0); Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -167, Athletics +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Athletics after Andres Gimenez had four hits against the Athletics on Saturday.

Toronto went 94-68 overall and 54-27 in home games a season ago. The Blue Jays batted .265 as a team in the 2025 season with a .760 OPS.

The Athletics had a 76-86 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The Athletics slugged .431 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Mason Fluharty: day-to-day (knee), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trey Yesavage: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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