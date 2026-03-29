Angels bring 2-1 series advantage over Astros into game 4

Los Angeles Angels (2-1) vs. Houston Astros (1-2)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (0-0); Astros: Tatsuya Imai (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -182, Angels +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Houston Astros.

Houston had an 87-75 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Astros averaged 8.5 hits per game in the 2025 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

Los Angeles had a 72-90 record overall and a 33-48 record in road games last season. The Angels scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 5.2 in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Astros: Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nate Pearson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ronel Blanco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (oblique), Enyel De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press