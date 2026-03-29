O’Hearn and Davis help the Pirates hold off the Mets 4-3 in 10 innings for their 1st win

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn had three hits and two RBIs, including a go-ahead single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates threw out the potential tying run at the plate to hold off the New York Mets 4-3 on Sunday for their first victory this season.

Henry Davis added a critical RBI single off New York reliever Richard Lovelady (1-1) with two outs in the 10th, and the Pirates got another home run from Brandon Lowe as they salvaged the series finale to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2015.

With the Mets trailing 4-2 and two runners aboard in the bottom of the 10th, Juan Soto drove an RBI double to deep left-center. Francisco Lindor tried to score the tying run from first base but was cut down on a relay from center fielder Oneil Cruz to shortstop Jared Triolo to Davis at the plate for the first out of the inning.

Soto advanced to third on Bo Bichette’s groundout before Jorge Polanco flied out to the right-field fence to end it.

Dennis Santana (1-0) pitched a perfect inning for the win, and José Urquidy got three outs in his Pirates debut for his second major league save.

O’Hearn had three singles, including a run-scoring hit in the first. Lowe reached base four times and finished 5 for 12 with three homers and four RBIs during his first weekend with Pittsburgh.

Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski allowed two runs with a career-high eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Marcus Semien had a sacrifice fly in the second and Soto hit an RBI single in the fifth for the Mets, who struck out 16 times.

New York rookie Nolan McLean gave up two runs and struck out eight in five innings.

Up next

RHP Clay Holmes (12-8, 3.53 ERA) makes his season debut Monday for the Mets, who open their first road trip against RHP Kyle Leahy (4-2, 3.07) and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (4-4, 2.71 ERA) opposes RHP Chase Burns (0-3, 4.57) in Cincinnati on Monday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press