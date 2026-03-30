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Giants visit the Padres to open 3-game series

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (0-3) vs. San Diego Padres (1-2)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (0-0); Padres: Walker Buehler (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -116, Giants -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to start a three-game series.

San Diego went 90-72 overall and 52-29 at home a season ago. The Padres scored 4.3 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 3.8.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 39-42 on the road a season ago. The Giants slugged .386 with a .697 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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