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Cubs open 3-game series against the Angels

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (2-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-2)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Ryan Johnson (0-0); Cubs: Edward Cabrera (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -189, Angels +157; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

Chicago had a 92-70 record overall and a 50-31 record at home last season. The Cubs scored 4.9 runs per game in the 2025 season while allowing 4.0.

Los Angeles had a 72-90 record overall and a 33-48 record on the road last season. The Angels pitching staff averaged 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.2 runs per game in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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