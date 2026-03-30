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Athletics aim to break slide in matchup with the Braves

By AP News

Athletics (0-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-1)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Civale (0-0); Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Athletics +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics, on a three-game losing streak, play the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta went 76-86 overall and 39-42 in home games last season. The Braves slugged .399 with a .720 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

The Athletics had a 76-86 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The Athletics averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 219 home runs.

INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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