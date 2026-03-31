Giants face the Padres leading series 1-0

San Francisco Giants (1-3) vs. San Diego Padres (1-3)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Padres: German Marquez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Padres +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego had a 90-72 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games last season. The Padres pitching staff averaged 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2025 season.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Giants averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

INJURIES: Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press