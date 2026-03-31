Angels try to end road slide, face the Cubs

Los Angeles Angels (2-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-2)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -147, Angels +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to end their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago went 92-70 overall and 50-31 in home games a season ago. The Cubs averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

Los Angeles went 72-90 overall and 33-48 on the road last season. The Angels averaged 7.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .225 and slugging .397.

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press