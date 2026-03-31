Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
61.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Angels try to end road slide, face the Cubs

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (2-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-2)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -147, Angels +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to end their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago went 92-70 overall and 50-31 in home games a season ago. The Cubs averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

Los Angeles went 72-90 overall and 33-48 on the road last season. The Angels averaged 7.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .225 and slugging .397.

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.