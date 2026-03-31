Guardians play the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Cleveland Guardians (3-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -246, Guardians +201; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles went 93-69 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Dodgers averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .253.

Cleveland had an 88-74 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Guardians scored 4.0 runs per game while giving up 4.0 last season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: George Valera: 10-Day IL (calf), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Gaddis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tanner Bibee: day-to-day (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press