Athletics take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

Athletics (0-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-1)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Civale (0-0); Braves: Jose Suarez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -151, Athletics +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics are looking to stop their four-game slide with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta went 76-86 overall and 39-42 in home games last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 4.36 ERA while averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2025 season.

The Athletics had a 76-86 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Athletics pitching staff had a collective 4.70 ERA last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press