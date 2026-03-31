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Mariners agree to $95 million, 8-year deal with top prospect Colt Emerson, AP source says

By AP News
Mariners Emerson Baseball

Mariners Emerson Baseball

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SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $95 million, eight-year deal with top prospect Colt Emerson, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The contract, which starts this season and includes a team option for 2034, would be the largest ever for a player who has not made his major league debut.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The Mariners selected the 20-year-old shortstop with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft. Emerson entered the season as Baseball America’s No. 7 prospect.

Emerson batted .357 with one home run and a double and a 1.000 on-base percentage plus slugging in three games for Triple-A Tacoma. He appeared in 18 spring training games for the Mariners and batted .268 with two homers and eight RBIs and an .828 OPS.

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AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in Atlanta contributed to this report.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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