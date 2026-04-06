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Diamondbacks beat the Braves 6-5 in 10 innings to split the 4-game series

By AP News
Braves Diamondbacks Baseball

Braves Diamondbacks Baseball

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PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte doubled on the first pitch of the 10th inning to score automatic runner Jorge Barrosa and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Sunday to split the four-game series.

Taylor Rashi, making his first appearance of the season, pitched a scoreless 10th for his victory in the majors. He was helped by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who made a backhanded stop on a sharp grounder while playing in and threw out Mauricio Dubón for the second out to keep the automatic runner at third.

Marte greeted Joel Payamps (0-1) with a line-drive double over the head of right-fielder Mike Yastrzemski for the winner. There were five lead changes in the game.

Corbin Carroll had three hits, including a tiebreaking triple in the seventh, and Ildemaro Vargas came off the bench to contribute a two-run triple for Arizona. He replaced first baseman Carlos Santana, who left with right groin tightness after a second-inning single.

Drake Baldwin drove in three runs for Atlanta, including a tying single in the ninth against Jonathan Loáisiga. Baldwin homered, his fourth of the season, off Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt.

Braves 3B Austin Riley, mired in a 2-for-25 slump entering Sunday and still looking for his first homer of the season, was not in the starting lineup. He later pinch hit, stayed in the game and went 0 for 2.

Up next

The Braves begin a three-game road series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday with LHP Chris Sale (2-0, 0.75) opposing Angels RHP José Soriano (2-0, 0.00). The Diamondbacks are off Monday before beginning a nine-game trip to the East Coast. RHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.60) was scheduled to start for Arizona in New York on Tuesday against Mets RHP Freddy Peralta (1-0, 4.35).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JACK THOMPSON
Associated Press

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