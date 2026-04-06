Giants open 3-game series against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (5-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-7)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Giants: Adrian Houser (0-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Giants -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Giants averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .235 and slugging .386.

Philadelphia went 96-66 overall and 41-40 in road games last season. The Phillies slugged .431 with a .328 on-base percentage as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (back), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press