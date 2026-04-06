Blue Jays take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-5)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, two strikeouts); Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Blue Jays +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to break their four-game skid when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto had a 94-68 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .265 and slugging .427.

Los Angeles went 93-69 overall and 41-40 in road games last season. The Dodgers pitching staff had a collective 3.96 ERA last season while averaging 9.4 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Addison Barger: day-to-day (ankle), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trey Yesavage: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press