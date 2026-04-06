Braves visit the Angels to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (6-4) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-5)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -165, Angels +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Atlanta Braves to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles went 72-90 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Angels pitching staff had a collective 4.89 ERA last season while averaging 8.1 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

Atlanta had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Braves scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 4.5.

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Johnson: day-to-day (illness), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press