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Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hits first home run of 2026 following 10-game drought

By AP News
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ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who led the major leagues with 60 home runs last year, hit his first of the 2026 season Monday night following a 10-game drought.

Raleigh’s homer was pulled deep to right field against two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers to end a 12-pitch at-bat in the first inning. Raleigh fouled off six pitches with two strikes and connected on a 99 mph fastball.

His longest home run drought last season was eight games.

Raleigh entered hitting .132 this year with only one run scored. He nearly homered on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning, but the ball was caught above the wall by Jo Adell, the first of three potential homers the right fielder prevented in that game.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

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