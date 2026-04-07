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Jensen and India back Wacha with homers and propel Royals to 4-2 victory over Guardians

By AP News
Royals Guardians Baseball

Royals Guardians Baseball

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CLEVELAND (AP) — Carter Jensen and Jonathan India homered, Michael Wacha allowed one run in seven innings and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Monday night.

All-Star third baseman José Ramírez became Cleveland’s franchise leader in games played with 1,620. Ramírez, who went 0 for 2 with two walks, surpassed Terry Turner’s nearly 108-year-old mark.

Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio had solo shots for the Guardians, who have dropped two of three.

Kansas City took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Jensen lined a fastball by Peyton Pallette (0-1) over the wall in right field for a solo homer. India added a two-run shot in the eighth to extend the advantage to three.

Wacha (1-0) allowed only three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in his second start of the season. The right-hander threw six shutout innings March 28 at Atlanta but was scratched from his scheduled April 3 outing against Milwaukee due to illness.

Lucas Erceg earned his third save with a scoreless ninth.

Wacha’s only costly mistake came in the third inning when Kwan drove a fastball down the right-field line to put Cleveland up 1-0. Wacha threw 102 pitches, including 62 strikes. He is the second Royals starter this season to go over 100 pitches.

The Royals — who have won two of three — tied it in the fourth by capitalizing on a Guardians mistake. Jensen struck out, which would have ended the inning, but got on base due to Tanner Bibee’s wild pitch. India followed with a looping base hit to right field to drive in Vinnie Pasquantino.

Rocchio homered to left-center in the eighth.

Up next

Kansas City lefty Noah Cameron (1-0, 1.80 ERA) opposes Cleveland RHP Gavin Williams (1-1, 2.25) on Tuesday. The game has been moved up to an afternoon start due to forecasted frigid temperatures at night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

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