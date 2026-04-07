Wood, House and Abrams homer in 8th as Nationals rally for 9-6 win over Cardinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood, Brady House and CJ Abrams homered during a six-run eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied for a 9-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Wood tied it with a three-run shot against Ryne Stanek, House’s two-run homer off Matt Svanson (0-1) made it 8-6, and Abrams followed with a solo drive for his 500th career hit. The Nationals have scored 64 runs through their first 10 games, a franchise best and behind only the Dodgers and Brewers this season.

Wood also took away a potential homer from Nolan Gorman with a leaping catch near the right-field corner in the fourth.

Washington righty Zack Littell struck out six and allowed four hits and one run in five innings. His second-inning strikeout of Nolan Gorman was the 500th of his nine-year career.

Cionel Pérez (1-1) threw a scoreless ninth and was awarded the win after Washington relievers Ken Waldichuk and Andre Granillo combined to allow three runs in the eighth.

Ramon Urías homered and drove in three runs for the Cardinals. His two-run blast in the sixth put the Cardinals ahead 3-2, and Jordan Walker’s solo shot in the eighth made it 4-3. Urías also doubled in a run in the eighth.

Cardinals starter Andre Pallante allowed two runs on three hits in five innings.

Up next

Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (0-0, 2.79 ERA) starts opposite Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 1.64) as the series continues Tuesday.

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