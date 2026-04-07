Brandon Young has crisp spot start for Orioles, who beat White Sox 2-1 to snap 3-game skid

CHICAGO (AP) — Spot starter Brandon Young pitched five scoreless innings, Gunnar Henderson homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday night to stop a three-game skid.

Ryan Helsley worked out of a jam in the ninth for his third save. He walked the first two batters, and pinch-hitter Lenyn Sota’s one-out grounder made it 2-1. After an infield single by Andrew Benintendi, Helsley struck out Edgar Quero on a 99 mph fastball to end it.

Tyler O’Neill hit a flyball that fell for an RBI single in the fourth inning when White Sox left fielder Austin Hays pulled up with a right hamstring injury, which forced him to leave the game. Henderson homered in the sixth off Erick Fedde (0-2), who worked six innings after opener Grant Taylor pitched the first.

Chicago lost at home for the first time this season as its three-game winning streak was snapped.

Young (1-0) was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier Monday to fill the injured Zach Eflin’s spot in the rotation after Baltimore’s first option to make the start, Cade Povich, pitched 5 2/3 innings in long relief Sunday at Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old right-hander, who had a 6.24 ERA in 12 starts for Baltimore last year, allowed two hits, walked two and struck out two on 66 pitches.

Tyler Wells followed with two innings of relief and Rico Garcia worked the eighth.

Up next

Tuesday’s middle game of the series was moved up to an afternoon start because of cold temperatures in the forecast. Trevor Rogers (2-0, 1.38 ERA) starts for Baltimore against Shane Smith (0-2, 19.29).

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