Keaschall hits a 2-run homer and the Twins hold on for a frigid 7-3 win over the Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luke Keaschall hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and four Minnesota relievers combined for four scoreless innings as the Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on a frigid Monday night.

Keaschall’s first home run of the season helped Joe Ryan earn his first win of the year. Anthony Banda, Eric Orze, Kody Funderburk and Cody Laweryson provided shutout relief for the Twins. Laweryson pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for his first save.

The temperature at first pitch was 37 degrees and continued to drop, with players wearing full sleeves and many wearing head coverings.

Ryan (1-1) set down the Tigers in order through the first three innings before giving up three runs in the fourth. Coming off a disappointing performance in wet, rainy conditions at Kansas City in his last outing, he pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Matt Wallner and Royce Lewis had RBI singles in the bottom of the third, before Detroit tied the game in the next half-inning. Colt Keith doubled home a run, and two more scored on a single by Zach McKinstry.

Trevor Larnach had a one-out single in the fourth before Keaschall homered into the first row of seats in left field off Tigers starter Casey Mize (0-1).

Mize allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Funderburk walked three batters in the eighth, but Spencer Torkelson was out trying to advance when a pitch got behind catcher Victor Caratini and bounced off the limestone backstop right back to the catcher.

Caratini singled home a pair of runs in the eighth.

Up next

Tarik Skubal (1-1, 0.69 ERA) starts Tuesday night for Detroit. Minnesota counters with right-hander Taj Bradley (1-0, 0.87). Skubal has allowed one run over 13 innings to begin the season. Bradley has shown increased velocity and pitched six scoreless innings in his last start against Kansas City.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press