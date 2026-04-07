Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper lead rally in 7th as Phillies come back to beat Giants 6-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning after Bryce Harper’s two-run single tied it, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the struggling San Francisco Giants for a 6-4 win Monday night.

Jonathan Bowlan (1-0) pitched the sixth for the win, receiving another run of support on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Marsh in the decisive inning.

Giants right-hander Adrian Houser looked strong pitching into the seventh in his home debut before Justin Crawford’s leadoff single got the Phillies going on the way to their fifth victory in six games. Ryan Borucki (0-1) relieved and took the loss.

Matt Chapman hit a two-run triple in the third, one night after his baserunning blunder cost San Francisco, and Heliot Ramos added an RBI single against Phillies rookie Andrew Painter. Luis Arraez contributed a sacrifice fly in the fourth, but the Giants couldn’t protect a four-run lead.

Painter was tagged for four runs and nine hits over four innings in his second career start after a memorable major league debut March 31, when the 22-year-old right-hander struck out eight with one walk and allowed only one run on four hits over 5 1/3 innings to beat Washington.

Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia’s sixth pitcher, allowed a two-out double to Willy Adames in the ninth before finishing for his fourth save.

The Giants have lost four straight and five of six. San Francisco’s 3-8 record is its worst start since 2019.

Coming into Monday, the Giants had been outscored by 25 runs — the worst mark through 10 games for the franchise since it was minus-49 in 1896. Their won-loss record was tied for the team’s second-worst through 10 games since moving to San Francisco in 1958 — the Giants began 2-8 in 1983.

Up next

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (1-0, 0.79 ERA) pitches Tuesday night against Giants LHP Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.38).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer