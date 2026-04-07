Giants take home losing streak into matchup against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (6-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-8)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 0.79 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -156, Giants +131; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a four-game home slide.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Giants scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 4.2.

Philadelphia has a 3-1 record in road games and a 6-4 record overall. The Phillies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .236.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has two doubles, a triple and a home run while hitting .262 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 9 for 38 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with three home runs while slugging .486. Trea Turner is 12 for 43 with four doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (back), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press