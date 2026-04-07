Dodgers take on the Blue Jays after Rushing’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-6)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.25 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -161, Blue Jays +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays after Dalton Rushing’s four-hit game on Monday.

Toronto had a 94-68 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Blue Jays batted .265 as a team in the 2025 season with a .760 OPS.

Los Angeles had a 93-69 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games last season. The Dodgers averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.5 home runs.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (undisclosed), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Addison Barger: day-to-day (ankle), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trey Yesavage: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press