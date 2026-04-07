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Padres try to keep win streak alive against the Pirates

By AP News

San Diego Padres (5-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (1-1, 9.53 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -152, Padres +127; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh had a 71-91 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Pirates averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game, including 0.7 home runs.

San Diego went 90-72 overall and 38-43 in road games last season. The Padres slugged .390 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (lower body), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sung-Mun Song: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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