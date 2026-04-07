Braves take road skid into matchup with the Angels

Atlanta Braves (6-5, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-5, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, six strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 6.52 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Angels +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 6-5 record overall and a 3-1 record at home. The Angels have a 2-0 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta is 6-5 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Braves are second in the NL with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has four home runs, eight walks and six RBIs while hitting .233 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 9 for 37 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Drake Baldwin has a double and five home runs for the Braves. Mauricio Dubon is 12 for 36 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .196 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 5-5, .241 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press