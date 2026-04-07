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Yankees host the Athletics to open 3-game series

By AP News

Athletics (3-6) vs. New York Yankees (7-2)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Yankees: Cam Schlittler (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.26 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -211, Athletics +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Tuesday.

New York had a 94-68 record overall and a 50-31 record at home last season. The Yankees slugged .455 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 1.7 home runs per game.

The Athletics had a 76-86 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The Athletics averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 219 home runs.

INJURIES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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