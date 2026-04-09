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A’s lefty Jeffrey Springs has a no-hitter through six innings against the Yankees

By AP News
Athletics Yankees Baseball

Athletics Yankees Baseball

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NEW YORK (AP) — Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs has a no-hitter through six innings against the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon.

Springs allowed two baserunners in the third and ended the inning by getting a called third strike on Aaron Judge with his changeup. He ended the fifth by getting José Caballero on a flyball to deep left field.

In the sixth, Springs won an ABS challenge that resulted in a called third strike to Ryan McMahon. He ended the sixth at 72 pitches after Judge softly grounded out to third.

The A’s have thrown 13 no-hitters in franchise history. The last was achieved by Mike Fiers on May 7, 2019, in Oakland against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees have been no-hit eight times in team history. The last was a combined no-hitter by Houston’s Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly on June 25, 2022, at Yankee Stadium.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

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