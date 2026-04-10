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Pirates get 1st hit off Cubs’ Thielbar in 7th inning after Imanaga departs

By AP News
Pirates Cubs Baseball

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CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga pitched six dazzling innings for the Chicago Cubs on Friday before Ryan O’Hearn led off the seventh with a single to right off Caleb Thielbar for Pittsburgh’s first hit of the game.

Imanaga struck out nine and walked one. He threw 100 pitches, 68 for strikes.

O’Hearn greeted Thielbar with a liner to right on a 1-1 slider. Bryan Reynolds drove Thielbar’s next pitch deep to left for his third homer, lifting the Pirates to a 2-0 lead on a chilly afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Pittsburgh got its first baserunner when Oneil Cruz walked with two down in the second. Imanaga then fanned rookie Konnor Griffin for the final out of the inning.

The 32-year-old Imanaga went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in his first two starts of the season.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

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