Tigers’ Jansen records 478th career save, moves into 3rd in MLB history in win over Marlins

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s Kenley Jansen put Miami down in order in the ninth inning and moved into a tie for third in MLB history with his 478th save, Javier Baez homered and the Detroit Tigers beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Friday night to end a five-game skid.

Jansen struck out one and moved into a tie with Hall of Famer Lee Smith (1980–97) on the saves list. The 38-year-old right-hander picked up his second save of the season.

Baez sent a line drive to left field that hit the top of the wall and went out to make it 2-0 in the fifth for his second homer of the season.

Detroit’s Keider Montero (1-1) struck out seven and allowed two hits and a walk over six innings.

The Tigers entered having lost nine of their last 11 games since opening the season with a pair of wins in San Diego.

Detroit had three hits in a row to start the bottom of the second, and Spencer Torkelson put the Tigers on the board with a single to left field. Then, the Tigers loaded the bases with two outs before Owen Caissie made a sliding catch in right field to end the inning.

Miami, which entered with 12 hits in back-to-back games, took until the eighth inning before getting the leadoff man on base. But, then Graham Pauley lined into a double play.

Miami starter Chris Paddack (0-2) allowed seven hits and two earned runs in six innings.

Riley Greene, who went 1 for 4, has reached base safely in all 14 games this season. He’s the first Tiger to reach safely in 14 games to start a season since Austin Jackson in 2013.

Up next

Miami RHP Janson Junk (0-1, 3:09 ERA) will make his third start of the season, and first on the road, on Saturday against Detroit RHP Casey Mize (0-1, 5.23).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB