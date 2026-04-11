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Olson hits long go-ahead homer off Cecconi in 6-run 6th inning as Braves overwhelm Guardians 11-5

By AP News
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ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson gave Atlanta the lead with a long two-run homer off Slade Cecconi in a six-run sixth inning and the Braves beat the Cleveland Guardians 11-5 on Friday night in a matchup of first-place teams.

The Guardians led 2-1 before Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a tying homer off Cecconi in the sixth. Following a single by Drake Baldwin, Olson pulled the 441-foot homer off the top of the Chop House restaurant roof in right field for a 4-2 lead.

The blast was Olson’s fourth of the season. With Cleveland right-hander Matt Festa on the mound, Dominic Smith had a run-scoring single before Michael Harris II capped the six-run inning with another two-run homer over the Braves’ bullpen in right-center.

The Braves had seven hits, including three homers, in the big inning and finished with 15 hits.

Cecconi (0-2) allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Tyler Kinley (2-0) pitched a perfect sixth for Atlanta.

Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder had not allowed an earned run this season before Kyle Manzardo hit a one-out homer to center field in the fourth inning. The shot carried 454 feet and tied the game at 1.

A passed ball by Guardians catcher Bo Naylor in the third set up a broken-bat single by Acuña that drove in Smith.

Smith drove in two runs with three hits.

Cleveland scored three runs off right-hander José Suarez in the eighth.

The Guardians, leading the AL Central, and the Braves, leading the NL East, are the only teams in the majors without a series loss.

The Braves debuted their City Connect powder blue uniform that was inspired by the team’s look in the 1980s. Fans were given a Dale Murphy No. 3 jersey.

Up next

Cleveland’s Parker Messick (1-0, 0.82) is scheduled to face Atlanta’s Martín Pérez (0-0, 3.86) in a matchup of left-handers on Saturday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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