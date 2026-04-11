Valenzuela hits 1st MLB homer, Blue Jays set season high for runs in 10-4 victory over Twins

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Valenzuela hit his first MLB home run, Daulton Varsho also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Twins 10-4 on Friday night to halt Minnesota’s four-game win streak.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI to help Toronto win its second straight after losing the previous six.

Davis Schneider had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run as the Blue Jays set a season high in runs and matched a season high in hits. Nine of Toronto’s 14 hits were for extra bases, including seven doubles.

Valenzuela gave Toronto its first lead, 5-4, with a two-out drive off Simeon Woods Richardson in a five-run fourth inning. His homer followed RBI doubles by Jesús Sánchez and Schneider, and an RBI single by Andrés Giménez.

Varsho made it 6-4 with a leadoff homer off Anthony Banda in the fifth, his first of the season and the 100th of his career.

The Twins came in having swept a four-game series against Detroit. Minnesota is 2-5 on the road.

Joe Mantiply (1-0) struck out all three batters he faced to earn the win.

Making his debut with the Blue Jays after signing as a free agent earlier this month, Patrick Corbin allowed four runs and six hits, including two home runs, in four innings.

Ryan Jeffers hit a three-run homer off Corbin in the first, his first. Brooks Lee made it 4-0 with a leadoff homer in the third, his first.

The Twins have at least one home run in 24 consecutive games in Toronto, hitting 51 total homers in those games.

Jeffers went 3 for 3 and was hit by a pitch.

Woods Richardson (0-2) allowed five runs and six hits in four innings.

Up next

Blue Jays LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 4.91 ERA) is expected to start on Saturday afternoon against Twins RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 4.40).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press