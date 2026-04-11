Adames and Lee HRs back solid start by Roupp to propel Giants past Orioles 6-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Landen Roupp pitched six sharp innings, Willy Adames and Jung Hoo Lee homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 Friday night for their season-high third straight victory.

Adames hit a solo shot in the third inning and Lee hit a two-run drive to make it 6-1 in the seventh. The last-place Giants, who came in with a major league-low five homers, just missed a potential third long ball when Taylor Ward made a leaping grab at the left-field wall to rob Harrison Bader in the eighth.

It’s been a roller-coaster season thus far for San Francisco, which has endured skids of three and four games under rookie manager Tony Vitello. During their current winning streak, however, the Giants have outscored the opposition 17-3.

Roupp (2-1) gave up one run and five hits to earn his first win since July 22. The right-hander finished the 2025 season on the injured list with a bruised left knee.

After Adames doubled in a run to make it 3-0 in the fourth, Leody Taveras hit an RBI double in the bottom half for Baltimore. Taveras was in the starting lineup after Tyler O’Neill was scratched with an illness.

Orioles starter Shane Baz (0-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings. He’s winless in three games since signing a five-year contract extension on March 27.

Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer for the Orioles, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Baltimore cleanup hitter Pete Alonso stranded three runners and went hitless with two strikeouts to drop his batting average to .176.

Up next

Giants right-hander Logan Webb (1-1, 5.00 ERA) faces Baltimore lefty Cade Povich (0-0, 3.18) on Saturday afternoon.

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AP MLB: MLB ‘ Latest News, Stats, and Scores

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press