Jeff McNeil’s emotional return to Citi Field includes 2 hits and a win

NEW YORK (AP) — This deep breath in the batter’s box was a little different than usual for Jeff McNeil.

He made an emotional return to Citi Field on Friday night following his offseason trade from the New York Mets to the Athletics. McNeil received a video tribute and a standing ovation prior to his first at-bat, then went 2 for 4 with a ninth-inning RBI single in a 4-0 win.

“Spent, up to now, my entire career with that team, so it’s pretty special,” McNeil said. “I got a little choked up up there. Just overall a super fun night.”

McNeil was drafted by the Mets in 2013 and won the NL batting title in 2022 He was traded to the A’s in December as part of David Stearns’ off-season overhaul that included trading Brandon Nimmo and allowing Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz to leave as free agents.

“I was looking through their lineup and I got (from a teammate): ‘Who do you know?’” McNeil said before the game. “I go, ‘Well, I haven’t played with a lot of these guys.’ It was definitely an interesting offseason for them.”

McNeil, who turned 34 on Wednesday, appeared to be holding back tears as he stood at the top step of the visiting dugout and watched a nearly minute-long tribute shortly before the first pitch.

As he stood near the batter’s box in the second inning, McNeil tipped the bill of his helmet twice in acknowledgment of the ovation from an announced crowd of 36,349. McNeil then took his patented deep breath and hit into a 4-6-3 double play.

“I just tried to collect myself,” McNeil said. “It’s kind of nice when that first at-bat was over, you know? It’s just like, all right, let’s go play baseball.”

McNeil doubled in the fourth and, at second base, robbed rookie Carson Benge of a hit to end the fifth. After lining out in the sixth, McNeil singled in a three-run ninth.

The A’s became the first team to shut out the Yankees and Mets on consecutive days, in either order, according to Sportradar.

“Super special day,” McNeil said. “I’m glad I got through it and now we just get to go play baseball.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press