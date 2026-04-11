Sheets’ 3-run homer in the 9th inning helps Padres beat the Rockies 5-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets’ second homer of the game was a three-run, game-ending shot in the ninth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Friday night.

Colorado’s Juan Mejia (0-2) came on in the ninth inning and gave up a leadoff single to Jackson Merrill and walked Manny Machado. After Xander Bogaerts flied out, Sheets hit a 99.6 mph four-seam fastball 434 feet over the wall in right-center.

San Diego starter Walker Buehler struck out four and allowed three hits in six scoreless innings. The 31-year-old right-hander, who spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed a minor league contract with San Diego in February. Mason Miller (1-0) struck out the side in the ninth.

Luis Campusano also homered and doubled for the Padres.

Colorado pinch hitter Hunter Goodman hit a two-out RBI single, moved to second when Tyler Freeman singled and scored on a hit by Jordan Beck to make it 2-all in the eighth inning.

Sheets hit a leadoff homer off Rockies starter Tomoyuki Sugano in the fifth inning and, after Miguel Andujar flied out, Campusano added a solo shot to make it 2-0.

Sugano gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.

Up next

Colorado’s Ryan Feltner (1-0, 4.32 ERA) is schedule to face Germán Márquez (1-1, 4.50) in the second of a three-game set on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb