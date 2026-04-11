Dodgers meet the Rangers after Muncy’s 3-home run game

Texas Rangers (7-6, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (10-3, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 8.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -189, Rangers +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Texas Rangers after Max Muncy hit three home runs on Friday in an 8-7 win over the Rangers.

Los Angeles has a 5-2 record in home games and a 10-3 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .369 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

Texas has a 7-6 record overall and a 4-3 record on the road. The Rangers are sixth in MLB play with 14 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has a double and a home run for the Dodgers. Muncy is 11 for 38 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has a .333 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has two doubles, a triple and a home run. Evan Carter is 8 for 32 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .316 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.57 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press