Mets bring home losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

Athletics (6-7, third in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (7-7, third in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 2.28 WHIP, six strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -160, Athletics +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Athletics looking to stop their three-game home skid.

New York has gone 3-4 in home games and 7-7 overall. The Mets have a 2-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The Athletics have a 6-7 record overall and a 4-6 record in road games. The Athletics are 2-4 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has a .326 batting average to lead the Mets, and has two home runs. Bo Bichette is 12 for 42 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy leads the Athletics with a .314 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs. Jacob Wilson is 11 for 42 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Clay Holmes: day-to-day (hamstring), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (achilles), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press