Giants seek to continue win streak, play the Orioles

San Francisco Giants (6-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (6-7, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Orioles: Chris Bassitt (0-2, 14.21 ERA, 2.84 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -120, Orioles +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 3-4 at home and 6-7 overall. The Orioles have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .241.

San Francisco is 6-8 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Giants have a 5-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has three doubles and five home runs for the Orioles. Taylor Ward is 18 for 41 with 10 doubles and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a double, two triples and six RBIs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 13 for 40 with eight doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (illness), Dietrich Enns: 15-Day IL (foot), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Holliday: 10-Day IL (finger), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (groin), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press