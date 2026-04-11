Reds host the Angels on 3-game home slide

Los Angeles Angels (7-7, second in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-6, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: George Klassen (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (1-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -136, Angels +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to end their three-game home slide with a win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cincinnati is 8-6 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Reds are 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 4-4 in road games and 7-7 overall. The Angels have gone 4-0 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with a .340 batting average, and has four doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and nine RBIs. Elly De La Cruz is 10 for 40 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with a .291 batting average, and has a home run, a walk and five RBIs. Zach Neto is 11 for 42 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .206 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Angels: 5-5, .191 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (back), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Angels: Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hand), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press