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Angels rookie right-hander George Klassen leaves Saturday’s start with right finger injury

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie right-hander George Klassen left Saturday’s game against Cincinnati in the third inning because of a bruised nail on his right index finger.

Klassen, making just his second big league appearance, exited with the Angels trailing 5-1 after allowing five runs, five hits and five walks and two strikeouts. He threw 72 pitches and allowed a solo homer to Spencer Steer.

Klassen did not get a decision in his major league debut on April 5 against Seattle. He was the first Angels player to debut as a starter since left-hander Mitch Farris last Sept. 2 at Kansas City.

Los Angeles acquired the former sixth-round pick in the amateur draft choice from Philadelphia along with left-hander Sam Aldegheri for right-hander Carlos Estévez on July 27, 2024.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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